Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 124,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU opened at $51.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

