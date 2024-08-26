Fifth Third Bancorp Has $101,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

WCN opened at $186.43 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

