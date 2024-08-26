Fifth Third Bancorp Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 180.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after buying an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,424.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 509,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

