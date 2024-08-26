Fifth Third Bancorp Has $108,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $9,366,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $70,009.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,807,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,807,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total value of $1,685,342.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,662,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,850,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,569,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.1 %

MORN stock opened at $313.83 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.02 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

