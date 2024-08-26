Fifth Third Bancorp Has $118,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 322.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 15,740.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

