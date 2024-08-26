Fifth Third Bancorp Has $120,000 Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1,267.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after purchasing an additional 399,665 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 122,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

