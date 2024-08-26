Fifth Third Bancorp Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,724 shares of company stock worth $545,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $84.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USPH

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.