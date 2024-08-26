Fifth Third Bancorp Has $127,000 Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $895.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.