Fifth Third Bancorp Has $132,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,160,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $190.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

