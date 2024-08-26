Fifth Third Bancorp Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

