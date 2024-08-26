Fifth Third Bancorp Has $170,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NICE were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in NICE by 5,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in NICE by 237.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $9,699,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.26 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.49 and its 200-day moving average is $205.57.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

