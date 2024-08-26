Fifth Third Bancorp Has $207,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $486.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

