Fifth Third Bancorp Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $188.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

