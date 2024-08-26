Fifth Third Bancorp Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

