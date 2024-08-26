Fifth Third Bancorp Has $229,000 Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,315,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

