Fifth Third Bancorp Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,316 shares of company stock worth $2,109,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

