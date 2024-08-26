Fifth Third Bancorp Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of PINS opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,316 shares of company stock worth $2,109,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
