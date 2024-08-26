Fifth Third Bancorp Has $88,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Masimo Stock Down 1.8 %

Masimo stock opened at $119.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.