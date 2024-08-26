Fifth Third Bancorp Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $93.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

