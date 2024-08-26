Fifth Third Bancorp Has $96,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

