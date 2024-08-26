Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

