Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 713.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after buying an additional 189,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after buying an additional 231,566 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.