Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $54,947,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

EEFT stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

