Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $410.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

