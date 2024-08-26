Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7,814.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 193,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.