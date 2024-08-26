Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 414.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.