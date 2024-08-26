Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $302,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 35.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vertiv by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

