Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

