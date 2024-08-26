Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 602.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $44.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

