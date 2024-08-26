Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $85,000 in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Veren during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VRN opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.17. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veren Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Veren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.0834 dividend. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is -412.50%.

Veren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.