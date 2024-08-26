Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.
VOOG stock opened at $338.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.93.
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
