Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

