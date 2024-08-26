Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $103.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

