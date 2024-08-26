Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 114 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ACM opened at $98.16 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

