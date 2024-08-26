Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 220 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.