Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 266 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $50.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,418 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

