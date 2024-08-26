Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 358 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $151.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

