Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 419 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

