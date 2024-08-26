Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 665 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.27 and a 200 day moving average of $217.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $249.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

