Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Alarm.com Trading Up 2.7 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

