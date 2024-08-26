Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE DAR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

