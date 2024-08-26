Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $46,280,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 350.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 903,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 702,760 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

