Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

