Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,254 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 620,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

FBIN stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

