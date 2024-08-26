Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 185 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

