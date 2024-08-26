Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,052 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,306,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.90 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

