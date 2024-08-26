Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 210 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,800 shares of company stock worth $6,643,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

