Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 238,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 118,148 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.