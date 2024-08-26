Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 238,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 118,148 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
