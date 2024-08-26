Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,184 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 685,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,606,000 after buying an additional 130,544 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

