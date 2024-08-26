Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 623 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

