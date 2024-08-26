Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $298,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

